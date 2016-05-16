SINGAPORE May 16 Sales of private homes by
developers in Singapore slid 36 percent in April from a year
earlier, with demand expected to remain weak due to an uncertain
economic growth outlook.
Developers sold 745 units in April, data from the Urban
Redevelopment Authority showed on Monday, down from the 1,167
units sold in April last year. (www.ura.gov.sg)
The sales were also down 11.6 percent from the 843 units
sold in March.
DBS analyst Derek Tan looks at the first-quarter company
earnings for hints into the property market outlook. Lack of
optimism about the business outlook does not bode well for home
sales, he said.
"This year is going to be still a very modest year," Tan
said. "Although unemployment is low, the sense is that people
are still a bit more cautious about their job prospects going
forward."
Since 2009, the government has introduced several rounds of
measures to cool the rising market, including higher stamp
duties and tougher mortgage conditions.
The measures sent prices of private homes down 3.7 percent
last year, adding to the 4 percent fall in 2014, the first year
of overall price decline since the global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Marius Zaharia)