SINGAPORE May 16 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore slid 36 percent in April from a year earlier, with demand expected to remain weak due to an uncertain economic growth outlook.

Developers sold 745 units in April, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed on Monday, down from the 1,167 units sold in April last year. (www.ura.gov.sg)

The sales were also down 11.6 percent from the 843 units sold in March.

DBS analyst Derek Tan looks at the first-quarter company earnings for hints into the property market outlook. Lack of optimism about the business outlook does not bode well for home sales, he said.

"This year is going to be still a very modest year," Tan said. "Although unemployment is low, the sense is that people are still a bit more cautious about their job prospects going forward."

Since 2009, the government has introduced several rounds of measures to cool the rising market, including higher stamp duties and tougher mortgage conditions.

The measures sent prices of private homes down 3.7 percent last year, adding to the 4 percent fall in 2014, the first year of overall price decline since the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Marius Zaharia)