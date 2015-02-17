(Combines Q4 GDP, Jan trade data. Adds details, comments)

* Q4 final GDP +4.9 pct q/q annualised; +2.1 pct y/y

* Manufacturing down -2.5 pct q/q vs advance est. -5.8 pct

* Jan exports +4.3 pct y/y; U.S., China shipments rebound

By Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Singapore's economy grew more strongly than initially estimated in the final quarter of last year as manufacturing output was revised higher, but the city state's outlook remained modest in the face of an uneven global recovery.

Annualised growth came in at 4.9 percent in the September-October quarter from the previous three months when the economy expanded 2.6 percent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday. That was three times the government's initial estimate of 1.6 percent growth and easily beat analysts' forecast of a 2.1 percent rise. (Click here for a detailed table )

The higher growth rate is a welcome sign for policymakers as the trade-reliant economy has struggled to motor on amid lacklustre exports and a deteriorating global economic outlook.

"For the United States there is hope that at least improved confidence is flowing into the trade figures. If you look at other key Asian exporters such as Taiwan and South Korea, we are starting to see some signs of early spring," Selena Ling, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

The hopeful signs were evident in exports data published separately on Tuesday.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in January rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, International Enterprise Singapore said in a separate statement. That beat a market pick of a 1.9 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

"This is just one month data so actually we would prefer to average out data from January to March period. It is encouraging but I wouldn't put my money on the January numbers," Ling said.

Annual trade in goods and services is about 3.5 times the size of Singapore's economy. In late January, Singapore joined a global wave of monetary easings as policymakers scrambled to rejuvenate their economies and defuse the rising risk of deflation.

Indeed, the full-year export figures highlighted the recent weakness of NODX, which fell 0.7 percent in 2014 after shrinking 6.0 percent in 2013. It was the first time NODX fell in two straight years since 2008-2009, when exports slid during the global financial crisis.

MANUFACTURING BETTER

The GDP data showed the manufacturing sector contracted 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, but was better than the government's advance estimate of a 5.8 percent contraction released in January.

The economy grew 2.1 percent in the October-December period from a year earlier, higher than the earlier estimate of a 1.5 percent expansion. Analysts had forecast a 1.7 percent increase.

That brought full-year 2014 growth to 2.9 percent, up from the initial estimate of 2.8 percent. Growth in 2013 was revised up to 4.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)