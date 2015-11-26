SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Singapore's industrial
production in October fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier as
output contracted in areas such as electronics and
pharmaceuticals, data showed on Thursday.
On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output grew 2.5 percent in October. The figures were both
roughly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.
(%) Oct Sept
m/m s/adj 2.5 0.6
y/y -5.4 -4.7
REUTERS
FORECASTS
m/m s/adj 2.0
y/y -5.3
Excl.
biomedical
(%)
m/m s/adj 1.7 0.3
y/y -6.4 -10.1
3m moving avg
(total
manufacturing)
y/y -5.7 -6.1
SECTORS (y/y)
Pharmaceuticals -10.8 29.2
Electronics -14.0 -8.6
Marine/offshore -7.9 -30.5
* September output was revised higher.
* Please click on for the poll.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)