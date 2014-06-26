SINGAPORE, June 26
(%) May April March Feb Jan Dec
m/m s/adj -5.7 -4.0 5.8 6.9 -7.9 3.2
y/y -2.5 5.3 12.1 13.4 4.3 6.4
REUTERS
FORECASTS
m/m s/adj -0.2
y/y 2.6
Excl.
biomedical
(%)
m/m s/adj 0.4 -6.5 1.3
y/y -0.5 0.1 10.9
3m moving avg
(total
manufacturing)
y/y 5.0 10.1 9.9
SECTORS (y/y)
Pharmaceuticals -11.6 26.7 19.7
Electronics -7.5 -7.6 8.6
Marine/offshore 3.9 8.4 42.5
engineering
* Month-on-month seasonally adjusted industrial production for
April was revised up to -4.0 percent from -4.7 percent
previously.
* Year-on-year figure for April was revised up to +5.3 percent
from +4.6 percent previously. Figures for other months may also
differ from previously released data due to revisions.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)