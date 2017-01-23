People shop for fish at a wet market in Singapore March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE Singapore's headline consumer price index was flat in November from a year earlier, coming off a deflationary trend for the first time in two years, data showed on Friday.

The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in November was flat at 0.0 percent from a year earlier, after falling 0.1 percent in October, matching the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Singapore's core CPI rose 1.3 percent in November from a year earlier, in line with the median forecast in the Reuters survey.

