SINGAPORE Singapore's headline consumer price index in March rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier, in line with economist expectations, data showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for all-items CPI to rise 0.7 percent from a year earlier. In February the all-items CPI had also risen by 0.7, the fastest pace since September 2014.

Singapore's core inflation gauge rose 1.2 percent in March from a year earlier. The median forecast was a rise of 1.3 percent.

