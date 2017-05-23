Work takes place at a construction site of a residential development in Singapore September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Rob Dawson/Files

SINGAPORE Singapore's core inflation accelerated a stronger-than-expected 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, the fastest pace since October 2014, data showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for core CPI to rise 1.3 percent. In March, core CPI rose 1.2 percent year-on-year.

Singapore's headline consumer price index in April rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the slowest rise since December last year.

That was below the median forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 percent rise and March's 0.7 percent gain.

