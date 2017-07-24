FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Singapore June all-items CPI rises 0.5 percent, less than expected
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Breakingviews
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
South Asia
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 24, 2017 / 5:38 AM / a day ago

Singapore June all-items CPI rises 0.5 percent, less than expected

1 Min Read

Shop assistants wait for customers in Singapore April 24, 2017.Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's headline consumer price index in June rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier, less than forecast, as falls in accommodation costs weighed on overall inflation, data showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a rise of 0.7 percent.

In May, the all-items consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.4 percent.

Singapore's core inflation gauge rose 1.5 percent in June from a year earlier, after increasing 1.6 percent in May. The median forecast was for another rise of 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.