SINGAPORE Singapore's headline consumer price index fell in April from a year earlier for a record 18th straight month, but the pace of decline moderated due to a low-base comparison, official data showed on Monday.

The all-items consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier, after sliding 1.0 percent in March, and compared to median 0.7 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

Singapore's core inflation gauge rose 0.8 percent in April from a year earlier, the biggest increase since March 2015. The median forecast was for an increase of 0.9 percent.

