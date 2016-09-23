A man uses his mobile phone next to public housing residential apartments in Singapore September 13, 2016. Picture taken September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore's headline consumer price index fell in August, dragged down by declines in the costs of housing and transportation, data showed on Friday.

The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in August declined 0.3 percent from a year earlier, after falling 0.7 percent in July. It marked 22 straight months of declines for the index, and compared with a 0.4 percent median slide forecast in a Reuters survey.

Singapore's core CPI rose 1.0 percent in August from a year earlier. The median forecast was for a rise of 1.1 percent.

