SINGAPORE Singapore's Ministry of Manpower released detailed unemployment data for the October-December quarter and the whole of 2015 on Tuesday:

(percent, seasonally adjusted)

Q4/2015 Q3/15 Q2/15 Q1/15

1.9 2.0 2.0 1.8

CONTEXT:

- The final fourth quarter jobless rate was 1.9 percent, unchanged from the preliminary estimate.

- Total employment rose by 16,100 in the fourth quarter.

- For the whole of 2015, total employment grew by 32,300. That was the slowest since 2003, when total employment fell by 12,900.

- The annual average of the overall unemployment rate eased to 1.9 percent in 2015 from 2.0 percent in 2014.

- Singapore has been making it harder for firms to hire low-cost foreign workers to try to reduce its dependence on overseas labour and address complaints by citizens concerned about overcrowding and increased competition for jobs.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)