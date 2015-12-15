SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Singapore's Ministry of Manpower released final unemployment data for the third quarter of 2015 on Tuesday: (percent, seasonally adjusted) Q3/15 Q2/15 Q1/15 2.0 2.0 1.8 CONTEXT: - The final third quarter jobless rate was unchanged from the preliminary estimate of 2.0 percent. - Total employment rose by 12,600 in the third quarter, lower than the advance estimate of an increase of 16,400. - Singapore has been making it harder for firms to hire low-cost foreign workers to try to reduce its dependence on overseas labour and address complaints by citizens concerned about overcrowding and increased competition for jobs. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)