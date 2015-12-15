SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Singapore's Ministry of
Manpower released final unemployment data for the third quarter
of 2015 on Tuesday:
(percent, seasonally adjusted)
Q3/15 Q2/15 Q1/15
2.0 2.0 1.8
CONTEXT:
- The final third quarter jobless rate was unchanged from
the preliminary estimate of 2.0 percent.
- Total employment rose by 12,600 in the third quarter,
lower than the advance estimate of an increase of 16,400.
- Singapore has been making it harder for firms to hire
low-cost foreign workers to try to reduce its dependence on
overseas labour and address complaints by citizens concerned
about overcrowding and increased competition for jobs.
