People walk past office buildings at the central business district in Singapore April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE Singapore's total bank lending rose 6.33 percent in March from a year earlier, on the back of increased lending to general commerce and professional and private individuals, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$627.9 ($449.91) last month, rising from S$627.4 billion in February.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose 0.3 percent to S$542.9 billion in March, from S$541.3 billion in February.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

($1=1.3956 Singapore dollars)

