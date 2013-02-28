MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf debt market deepens as foreign money trickles to banks, corporates
* Foreign investors traditionally focused on Gulf sovereign bonds
SINGAPORE Feb 28 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.8 percent in January from December, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$499.5 billion ($403.6 billion) last month, up from S$490.8 billion in December.
From a year earlier, January bank lending rose 18.3 percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$406.2 billion in January from S$388.5 billion in December. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2377 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by John O'Callaghan)
