SINGAPORE May 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.6 percent in April from March, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank lending in the city-state was S$435.3 billion ($337.91 billion) last month, up from S$432.6 billion in March. Bank lending rose 24 percent in April from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$136.1 billion in April from S$134.8 billion in March.

Singapore lenders DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp expect loans growth in the low- to mid-teens this year, following a surge in 2011 helped by gains in areas like trade finance as European banks cut their emerging markets exposure.

