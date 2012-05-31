SINGAPORE May 31 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 0.6 percent in April from March, central bank
data showed on Thursday.
Bank lending in the city-state was S$435.3 billion ($337.91
billion) last month, up from S$432.6 billion in March. Bank
lending rose 24 percent in April from a year earlier.
Housing loans to consumers rose to S$136.1 billion in April
from S$134.8 billion in March.
Singapore lenders DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp expect loans growth in the low- to
mid-teens this year, following a surge in 2011 helped by gains
in areas like trade finance as European banks cut their emerging
markets exposure.
($1 = 1.2882 Singapore dollars)
