SINGAPORE, June 29 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 2.2 percent in May from April, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$444.98 billion last month, up from S$435.30 billion in April. Bank lending rose 22.5 percent in May from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$137.7 billion in May from S$136.1 billion in April.

Singapore lenders DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp have predicted loans growth this year will be in the low- to mid-teens, following a surge in 2011 helped by gains in areas like trade finance as European banks cut their emerging markets exposure.

