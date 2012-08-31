BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
SINGAPORE Aug 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.3 percent in July from June, central bank data showed on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$458.3 billion ($365.44 billion) last month, up from S$452.6 billion in June.
From a year ago, bank lending rose 20 percent in July from a year earlier.
Housing loans to consumers rose to S$141.3 billion in July from S$139.7 billion in June.
In the Asian currency unit market, non-Singapore dollar loans by local banks fell to S$378.4 billion from a revised S$384.9 billion in June.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering