SINGAPORE Aug 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.3 percent in July from June, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$458.3 billion ($365.44 billion) last month, up from S$452.6 billion in June.

From a year ago, bank lending rose 20 percent in July from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$141.3 billion in July from S$139.7 billion in June.

In the Asian currency unit market, non-Singapore dollar loans by local banks fell to S$378.4 billion from a revised S$384.9 billion in June.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)