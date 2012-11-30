SINGAPORE Nov 30 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.5 percent in October from September, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$479.42 billion ($392.79 billion) last month, up from S$472.3 billion in September.

From a year ago, October bank lending rose 18 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units edged up to S$381.44 billion in October from S$380.66 billion in September.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim)