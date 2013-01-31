SINGAPORE Jan 31 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 1.9 percent in December from November, central
bank data showed on Thursday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$490.8 billion ($397.4 billion) last
month, up from S$481.7 billion in November.
From a year ago, December bank lending rose 17 percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to
S$388.5 billion in December from S$385.0 billion in November.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other
than the Singapore dollar.
($1 = 1.2349 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)