SINGAPORE, March 28 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 2.1 percent in February from January, central
bank data showed on Thursday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$510.0 billion ($410.18 billion) last
month, up from S$499.5 billion in January.
From a year earlier, February bank lending rose 20 percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to
S$406.9 billion in February from S$406.2 billion in January. The
ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than
the Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.2434 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)