SINGAPORE, March 28 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 2.1 percent in February from January, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$510.0 billion ($410.18 billion) last month, up from S$499.5 billion in January.

From a year earlier, February bank lending rose 20 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) edged up to S$406.9 billion in February from S$406.2 billion in January. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2434 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)