China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
SINGAPORE, April 29 Singapore's total bank lending in March fell from February due to declines in loans to general commerce and financial institutions, central bank data showed on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$590.6 billion ($440.2 billion) in March, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, down from S$596.2 billion in February.
March bank lending slid 1.7 percent from the year-earlier level of S$601.1 billion.
Housing and bridging loans in March edged up to S$185.4 billion from February's S$185.3 billion. Those loans totalled S$179.1 billion in March 2015.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) totalled S$515.7 billion in March, down from S$533.0 billion in February.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3418 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ryan Woo)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.