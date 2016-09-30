SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Singapore's total bank
lending in August hit a nine-month high on an increase in loans
to financial institutions and the construction sector, central
bank data showed on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state
amounted to S$603.9 billion ($442.4 billion) in August, the
largest since November 2015, according to data from the Monetary
Authority of Singapore. That compared with S$597.2 billion in
July.
Lending to the building and construction sector grew to
S$120.1 billion in August from S$118.6 billion in July, while
loans to financial institutions increased to S$79.4 billion from
S$75.8 billion.
Housing and bridging loans in August grew to S$188.3 billion
from July's S$187.7 billion. In August 2015, housing and
bridging loans amounted to S$182.0 billion.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.3652 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)