SINGAPORE Nov 30 Singapore's total bank lending
in October rose with loans to manufacturing and general commerce
increasing, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state
amounted to S$608.0 billion ($427.1 billion) in October,
according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. That
compared with S$603.4 billion in September.
Lending to the manufacturing sector grew to S$25.4 billion
in October from September's S$23.9 billion, while loans to
general commerce increased to S$61.6 billion last month from
S$59.5 billion.
Housing and bridging loans in October rose to S$190.1
billion from September's S$189.0 billion. In October 2015,
housing and bridging loans amounted to S$183.6 billion.
($1 = 1.4235 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)