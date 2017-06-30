FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Singapore May bank lending rises 6.8 pct y/y
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Murray opens Wimbledon bid against lucky loser
Wimbledon
Murray opens Wimbledon bid against lucky loser
Myanmar journalists say arrests show media under 'pressure'
Asia
Myanmar journalists say arrests show media under 'pressure'
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 2:22 AM / a day ago

Singapore May bank lending rises 6.8 pct y/y

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's total bank lending in May rose 0.32 percent from April as lending to general commerce increased, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$633.2 billion last month, up from S$631.2 billion in April.

Singapore's housing and bridging loans stood at S$193.7 billion in May versus S$186.5 billion a year before.

Bank lending in May rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$ 554.0 billion in May from S$551.4 billion in April.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.