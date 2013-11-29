SINGAPORE Nov 29 Total bank lending in Singapore in October rose 1.4 percent from September, helped by an increase in loans for general commerce and financial institutions, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$554.3 billion ($441.57 billion) last month, up from S$546.6 billion in September.

From a year earlier, October bank lending rose 15.6 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$448.5 billion in October from S$446.3 billion in September.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2553 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)