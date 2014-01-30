SINGAPORE Jan 30 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 1.5 percent in December from November, led by
loans to financial institutions, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$574.2 billion ($450.12 billion) last
month, up from S$565.8 billion in November, according to the
Monetary Authority of Singapore.
From a year earlier, December bank lending rose 17.0
percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) increased
to S$476.9 billion in December from S$468.8 billion in November.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies
other than the Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.2757 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)