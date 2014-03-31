SINGAPORE, March 31 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 0.4 percent in February from January, led by
loans to manufacturing companies, central bank data showed on
Monday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$584.5 billion ($464.1 billion) last
month, up from S$582.2 billion in January, according to the
Monetary Authority of Singapore.
From a year earlier, February bank lending rose 14.6
percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) increased
to S$496.3 billion in February from S$488.4 billion in January.
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies
other than the Singapore dollar.
The data came ahead of the central bank's semi-annual
monetary policy meeting in April.
($1 = 1.2595 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ryan Woo)