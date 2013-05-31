SINGAPORE, May 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 0.9 percent in April from March, central bank data showed on Friday. Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$522.3 billion ($414.3 billion) last month, up from S$517.7 billion in March. The March figure was slightly revised from the earlier reported S$517.8 billion. From a year earlier, April bank lending rose 20 percent. Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$417.8 billion in April from S$416.1 billion in March. The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.2605 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by John O'Callaghan)