SINGAPORE, June 28 Total bank lending in
Singapore rose 1.2 percent in May from April, central bank data
showed on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the
city-state amounted to S$528.8 billion ($417.5 billion) last
month, up from S$522.3 billion in April.
From a year earlier, May bank lending rose 18.8 percent.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to
S$431.7 billion in April from S$417.8 billion in April. The ACU
market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the
Singapore dollar.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.2665 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by John O'Callaghan)