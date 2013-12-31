SINGAPORE Dec 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 2.1 percent in November from October, helped by a rise in loans to the building and construction sectors, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$565.8 billion ($446.4 billion) last month, up from S$554.3 billion in October.

From a year earlier, November bank lending rose 17.4 percent.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$468.8 billion in November from S$448.5 billion in October.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg

($1 = 1.2676 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by John Mair)