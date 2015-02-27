SINGAPORE Feb 27 Total bank lending in
Singapore fell in January from the previous month, as a drop in
loans to general commerce and financial institutions offset
increases in lending to manufacturers, central bank data showed
on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state
amounted to S$607.47 billion ($447.89 billion) last month,
compared with S$607.91 billion in December, according to data
from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
January bank lending grew 4.3 percent from S$582.24 billion
a year earlier.
Housing and bridging loans in January increased to S$178.27
billion from S$167.33 billion a year earlier. These loans stood
at S$177.43 billion in December.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU)
were S$553.65 billion in January, up from S$541.17 billion in
December.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.3563 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano)