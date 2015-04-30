SINGAPORE, April 30 Total bank lending in
Singapore fell in March from the previous month on a drop in
loans to manufacturers and financial institutions, central bank
data showed on Thursday.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state
amounted to S$601.1 billion ($455.3 billion) last month,
compared with S$603.5 billion in February, according to data
from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
March bank lending grew 2.3 percent from S$587.7 billion a
year earlier.
Housing and bridging loans in March rose to S$179.1 billion
from S$168.9 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at
S$178.4 billion in February.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU)
were S$568.1 billion in March, up from S$558.1 billion in
February.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see
www.mas.gov.sg
($1 = 1.3203 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)