SINGAPORE, April 30 Total bank lending in Singapore fell in March from the previous month on a drop in loans to manufacturers and financial institutions, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$601.1 billion ($455.3 billion) last month, compared with S$603.5 billion in February, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

March bank lending grew 2.3 percent from S$587.7 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in March rose to S$179.1 billion from S$168.9 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$178.4 billion in February.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$568.1 billion in March, up from S$558.1 billion in February.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3203 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)