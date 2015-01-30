China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
SINGAPORE Jan 30 Total bank lending in Singapore fell in December from the previous month, as a drop in loans to sectors such as manufacturing and general commerce offset increases for others including building and construction.
Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$607.96 billion ($449.91 billion) last month, compared with S$608.17 billion in November, according to data released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday.
December bank lending grew 5.9 percent from S$574.27 billion a year earlier.
Housing and bridging loans in December increased to S$177.4 billion from S$166.5 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$176.2 billion in November.
Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$541.1 billion in December, compared with S$539.9 billion in November.
For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3513 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.