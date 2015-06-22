A general view of factories at an industrial park in Singapore September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE Singapore's industrial production in May probably fell from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, after lacklustre exports highlighted the headwinds to growth from sluggish global demand.

The median estimate in the survey of 12 economists was for industrial output to fall 2.1 percent from a year earlier in May, in what would be the fourth straight month of year-on-year contraction.

In April, manufacturing output slid 8.7 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop on data going back to April 2013.

The Reuters poll showed that manufacturing output probably rose 1.5 percent in May from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, rebounding from a 5.8 percent slide in April.

Data released last week showed that Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 0.2 percent in May from a year earlier as sales to China and Europe declined.

A recent survey of purchasing managers, however, offered tentative signs of a pick-up in manufacturing activity. The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management's purchasing managers' index rose to 50.2 in May, showing that manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months.

