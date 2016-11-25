India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
SINGAPORE Singapore's industrial production in October rose slightly more than expected from a year earlier, helped by increases in electronics and pharmaceuticals production, although marine and offshore engineering output plunged.
Manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier in October, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey tipped a 1.1 percent expansion.
Tempering the increase in overall output was a 46.9 percent year-on-year slide in marine and offshore engineering output.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production eased 0.1 percent in October. The median forecast was contraction of 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.