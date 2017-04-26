A general view of factories in the industrial district of Jurong in western Singapore April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE Singapore's industrial production grew more than expected in March thanks to continued expansion in the electronics sector, data showed on Wednesday.

Manufacturing output in March rose 10.2 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, exceeding the median forecast in a Reuters survey, which predicted a 7.1 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production also grew more than expected at 5.0 percent in March. The median forecast was for a 0.9 percent rise.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)