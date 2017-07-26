Singapore June factory output rises 13.1 percent, exceeds forecasts

A general view of factories in the industrial district of Jurong in western Singapore April 4, 2016.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in June rose 13.1 percent from a year earlier, exceeding market expectations, helped by expansion in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for industrial production to increase 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output rose 9.7 percent in June, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast was for an increase of 3.6 percent.