Construction workers from Bangladesh and India attend a briefing before starting work at a construction site in Singapore March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE Singapore's industrial production in August is expected to have edged higher from the previous month, pointing to some stabilisation after contracting for three straight months, a Reuters poll showed.

Manufacturing output in August was forecast to have risen 1.8 percent from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Reuters survey. In July, output fell 4.0 percent, recording the third consecutive month-on-month decline.

Industrial production was expected to have risen 0.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to the median forecast in the Reuters poll of 12 economists, after contracting 3.6 percent in July.

Sluggish exports and depressed demand for offshore drilling rigs have weighed on Singapore's manufacturing sector. The city-state's industrial production in the January to July period was down 0.2 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)