* Dec factory output -7.9 pct y/y; +2.0 pct m/m
* Median forecasts -7.0 pct y/y; +1.2 pct m/m
* Dec marine & offshore engineering output -40.3 pct y/y
* Q4 GDP y/y growth may be revised lower -analysts
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial
production in December suffered its biggest slump in eight
months on a year-on-year basis, raising the prospect of the
government revising down fourth-quarter economic growth from its
initial estimate.
Analysts say the chance of more monetary easing in the
trade-reliant city state, which is under pressure from
slackening global growth and plummeting oil prices, could grow
in coming months.
The manufacturing output data on Tuesday held few positives,
with production falling a sharp 7.9 percent in December from a
year earlier, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB)
showed.
That was the biggest year-on-year fall since a 9.0 percent
contraction in April, and worse than the median market forecast
of a 7.0 percent drop.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis,
industrial production rose 2.0 percent in December. That came,
however, after output for both November and October were revised
down from previous estimates.
"Although the weaker December IP reading may weigh on Q4 GDP
..our concern is that the weakness in production activity
extends into January," Wai Ho Leong, economist at Barclays said
in a note.
Fourth quarter gross domestic product will probably be
revised lower, to growth of around 1.6 percent to 1.7 percent
year-on-year, said Michael Wan, an economist for Credit Suisse,
compared to the government's advance estimate of 2.0 percent
growth.
Final Q4 GDP is expected to be released in February, and no
later than Feb. 25.
Given the modest outlook for economic growth and low
inflation, there is focus on whether the Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) will ease policy further in coming months.
"I think as we move into the next few months, the market
will try to price in for a higher probability of easing," said
Wan, although for now he expects policy to remain steady at the
next semi-annual MAS meeting in April.
The chances for more monetary easing could rise the longer
oil prices stay near their current low levels, and if
uncertainty over the outlook for the Chinese economy and the
yuan increases, Wan added.
Against a backdrop of low inflation and tepid global growth,
Singapore's central bank eased monetary policy twice in 2015.
Sluggish global demand has weighed on Singapore's
manufacturing sector, which accounts for about one-fifth of the
city-state's economy.
Lower oil prices have also dented industrial production by
dampening demand for offshore drilling rigs.
Marine and offshore engineering output shrank 40.3 percent
in December from a year earlier, while electronics output shrank
12.4 percent on-year.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)