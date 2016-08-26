* July industrial output -3.6 pct y/y vs +0.9 pct f'cast
* Industrial output -4.0 pct m/m vs -1.1 pct f'cast
* Electronics output +16.2 pct y/y
* Pharmaceuticals -14.1 pct y/y, marine & offshore -33.4 pct
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Singapore's factory output in
July unexpectedly contracted from a year earlier, heightening
concerns about the outlook for the city state's economy and
keeping the pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus.
Manufacturing output fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier in
July, the first contraction in five months and the biggest
decline since December, data from the Singapore Economic
Development Board showed.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey was a rise of 0.9
percent year-on-year.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output fell 4.0 percent in July, versus a forecast for a
contraction of 1.1 percent.
"It's a very weak print. It not only raises the probability
that third-quarter (GDP) will be negative quarter-on-quarter but
I think the year-on-year number will also be quite weak," said
Michael Wan, an economist for Credit Suisse.
"I think it's going to raise the probability of MAS easing
in October," said Wan, who has been forecasting that the central
bank would ease at its October policy review by lowering the
mid-point of the Singapore dollar NEER's policy band.
Faced with anaemic growth, the MAS - which manages monetary
policy via changes to the exchange rate rather than interest
rates because trade flows dwarf the $290 billion economy -
unexpectedly eased in April.
Singapore's manufacturing sector has been a drag on the
city-state's economic growth for much of the past year and a
half, with weak exports doing a lot of damage. In July,
shipments tumbled as sales to China and the United States
declined.
Marine and offshore engineering output slid 33.4 percent in
July from a year earlier, after falling 26.3 percent in June.
Production in this segment has tumbled 29.4 percent in
January to July, compared to the year ago period, as a slide in
global oil over the past two years has depressed demand for
offshore drilling rigs built by Singapore's rig-building
industry.
In a sign of the struggles of oil-related firms, oilfield
services firm Swiber Holdings Ltd filed for creditor
protection in late July, making it Singapore's biggest casualty
of the oil slump.
Output in the volatile pharmaceuticals sector fell 14.1
percent in July from a year earlier, after sliding 15.4 percent
in June.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)