By Fathin Ungku
| SINGAPORE, March 24
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial
production rose more than expected in February from a year
earlier thanks to a surge in electronics manufacturing output,
but analysts expect global conditions will weigh on
manufacturing in months ahead.
Manufacturing output in February rose 12.6 percent from a
year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board
showed on Friday, exceeding the median forecast in a Reuters
survey which predicted a 10.8 percent expansion on-year.
Industrial production on a month-on-month and seasonally
adjusted basis, however, fell 3.7 percent in February. The
median forecast was for a rise of 0.4 percent but analysts said
January and February single-month data was likely skewed by
"seasonal distortions" such as the timing of the long Lunar New
Year holiday, which fell in February last year but late January
this year. Many factories close or scale back operations during
this period.
In January, industrial output rose 2.2 percent on-year and
fell 6.0 percent on-month.
Singapore's February industrial production increased on the
back of a surge electronics output which grew 39.8 percent
compared to the same month last year.
This comes after Singapore's exports in February grew at the
strongest pace in five years, jumping 21.5 percent from a year
earlier, thanks to a surge in demand of tech products and
shipments to China.
Despite strong electronics exports, some analysts believe
industrial production will begin to moderate in coming months
because of lower regional demand.
"There should be some cuts in the China smart phone market
and demand," said Credit Suisse analyst Michael Wan, noting
additional tightening in China's property sector will slow
domestic demand.
Singapore has had lacklustre economic growth over the past
two years as sluggish global demand weighed on exports. Growth
picked up late last year with the economy expanding at a faster
pace in the final three months than initially thought.
Most analysts now expect Singapore's central bank to keep
monetary policy unchanged at its next policy review in April.
However, the government has warned that the outlook remains
hostage to policy and protectionist risks in the United States.
"There's a bit too much optimism about tax cuts and fiscal
policy boosts from the US, so that should crimp the growth
momentum a bit as we move into the next few months", Wan said.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)