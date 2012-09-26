* Aug output -2.2 pct y/y vs consensus +1.1 pct
* Aug output -2.3 pct m/m s/adj vs consensus of 0 pct
* MAS seen loosening policy in Oct by slowing SGD rise
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Singapore's industrial
production unexpectedly contracted in August from a year ago,
suggesting that the trade reliant economy will slip into
recession this quarter, and raising the odds of monetary easing
by the central bank next month.
Singapore, with a population of just 5.2 million, is one of
the world's most open economies with total trade that is three
times its gross domestic product.
It could become the first country in Asia to suffer from
recession as other export-oriented economies, with the exception
of Hong Kong, have managed expansion in the second quarter,
despite flagging demand in the West.
"With this weak manufacturing print, the high likelihood of
a technical recession, and falling core inflation, we think the
conditions are right for the central bank to ease the pace of
appreciation of its trade-weighted exchange rate band," Credit
Suisse economist Michael Wan said in a note to client.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which manages
monetary policy by guiding the value of the local dollar against
a basket of other currencies, has set the local unit on a path
of gradual appreciation to tackle inflation, which is starting
to come off.
Credit Suisse said it expected MAS to ease the pace of
appreciation of the Singapore dollar to 1-2 percent per annum
from the current pace of 2-3 percent as the focus shifts to
growth.
The monetary authority issues its next half-yearly policy
statement in the week ending Oct 12.
The island's Economic Development Board said on Wednesday
industrial production fell 2.2 percent last month from a year
ago, dragged down by slumping demand for electronics, which
accounts for about one-third of manufacturing.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial output declined
by 2.3 percent in August from July when it fell a revised 8.7
percent month-on-month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected industrial
production to rise 1.1 percent year-on-year but stay unchanged
month-on-month after seasonal adjustments.
The U.S. dollar rose against the Singapore dollar following
the release of the data, and is currently around S$1.2320
compared with S$1.2305 in early trade. The local unit has gained
5.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, outperforming
most Asian currencies.
"Unless we see industrial production rebound by at least 6
percent year-on-year in September, Singapore will probably fall
into a recession in the third quarter," said CIMB regional
economist Song Seng Wun.
Gross domestic product contracted 0.7 percent in the second
quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted
quarter-on-quarter basis as manufacturing and services both
shrank.
The weak data comes amid signs of weakness elsewhere in the
region, with Thailand's central bank saying on Wednesday it
plans to lower slightly its export growth forecast of 7 percent
for this year because the global slowdown is hurting demand.
DIFFICULT TO PREDICT
Singapore's industrial production is difficult to predict
because pharmaceuticals and oil rigs tend to be highly volatile
from month to month.
Song said while the drop in marine and offshore engineering
output was "computational", given the strong order books of rig
builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine,
the electronics sector faced serious difficulties.
Output from the electronics cluster fell 7.3 percent
year-on-year while the marine and offshore engineering segment,
which includes oil rigs, contracted 27.2 percent.
Chua Hak Bin, Southeast Asia economist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said that besides manufacturing, financial
services and wholesale and retail probably contracted this
quarter as well on a year-on-year basis.
Manufacturing accounts for about one quarter of Singapore's
GDP while financial services contribute another 12 percent.
"We see the government possibly stepping in to provide some
support for growth via fiscal measures, if the recession
deepens," Chua said.
On Monday, the city-state reported inflation slowed to its
lowest level in nearly two years in August. The 3.9 percent
year-on-year increase in last month's consumer price index was,
however, higher than the forecasts of most economists.
