* July industrial output -6.1 pct y/y; +1.0 pct m/m
* Median forecasts: -3.3 pct y/y; +2.7 m/m
* Output falls from year ago in various industry clusters
* Some economists see rising chances of technical recession
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Singapore's industrial
production in July shrank more than expected from a year
earlier, increasing the chances for a technical economic
recession and more monetary easing.
Manufacturing output fell 6.1 percent in July from a year
earlier, data from the Economic Development Board showed, weaker
than the median forecast of a 3.3 percent drop in a Reuters
poll. For the month, output rose 1.0 percent, lagging the median
forecast for a 2.7 percent expansion.
The decline was the sixth-consecutive month of contraction
for the sector, with production falling in industries including
electronics, biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering.
"We now think that the odds are more than even that the
Singapore economy slipped into a technical recession in the
third quarter, as defined by two consecutive quarter-on-quarter
contractions," Chua Hak Bin, ASEAN economist for Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, said in a research note.
"We expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to ease
monetary policy again at the October policy meeting," he added.
The central bank manages monetary policy by letting the
Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main
trading partners within an undisclosed trading band based on its
nominal effective exchange rate (NEER).
In January, the MAS surprised investors by easing policy in
an off-cycle move, but then kept policy unchanged in April.
Irvin Seah, senior economist for DBS Bank, said the weakness
in the services sector added weight to worries that the economy
had tipped into a technical recession.
Second-quarter gross domestic product data showed that the
services sector contracted on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
"This sector has only ever dipped into contraction in times
of recession," Seah added.
Benign readings on core inflation coupled with a lacklustre
outlook for economic growth have prompted some analysts to
predict the MAS will ease its exchange-rated based monetary
policy in October.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)