* Aug industrial output -7.0 pct y/y; -3.7 pct m/m
* Median forecasts -5.0 pct y/y; -0.2 pct m/m
* Weak data increases chances of technical recession
* Higher chances seen of MAS policy easing next month
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Singapore's industrial
production shrank more than expected in August, increasing
chances of a technical recession and ot the central bank easing
monetary policy further when it meets next month.
Manufacturing output contracted 7.0 percent in August from a
year earlier, data from the Economic Development Board showed on
Friday, weaker than the median market forecast for a 5.0 percent
decline given by a Reuters survey of analysts.
In addition, industrial production for July was revised to
show a contraction of 6.4 percent, rather than the 6.1 percent
contraction estimated earlier.
"The risks of a technical recession have grown, I think
significantly," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist for
Mizuho Bank.
Industrial production fell 3.7 percent from the previous
month on a seasonally adjusted basis. The median forecast was a
0.2 percent decline.
The bleak manufacturing numbers are the latest in a run of
weak economic indicators that have prompted economists to flag
an increasing risk of that the economy would post a second
consecutive quarter of contraction in the July-September
quarter, tipping it into a technical recession.
The data also raised chances of more monetary easing by the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), economists said.
Data this month showed that exports fell more than expected
in August as shipments to China declined, while core inflation
unexpectedly slowed in August, nearing a five-year low set in
May.
MAS, which surprised investors in January by easing its
exchange-rate based policy in an off-cycle move, is due to
announce its next policy decision in October.
"There is an increased likelihood that MAS, alongside other
central banks around the region could, as they did in January,
do a further easing," said Song Seng Wun, an economist for CIMB
Private Banking.
Taiwan's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest
rate for the first time since 2009, as the trade-reliant economy
faces headwinds from a slowdown in China and weaker global
demand for its tech exports.
Singapore's third-quarter gross domestic product is likely
to come in at around zero percent growth on a quarter-on-quarter
basis, while year-on-year growth is likely to slow to about 1.2
percent, judging from the July and August industrial production
figures, Song added.
In the second quarter, Singapore's economy contracted 4.0
percent from the previous quarter on an annualised basis.
Year-on-year growth was 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)