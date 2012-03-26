SINGAPORE, March 26 Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) released the following industrial production data for February on Monday (growth in percentage terms): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug ** m/m s/adj -1.1 2.3 8.9 -7.4 3.5 -0.3 0.8 y/y 12.1 -9.6 25.2 -2.3 6.6 7.5 14.3 - Excluding Biomedical ** m/m s/adj -0.1 1.3 7.2 -2.3 0.9 -3.7 1.3 y/y 7.1 -16.6 -4.3 -12.6 -12.3 -12.9 -11.2 * January's figures have been revised downwards ** seasonally adjusted CONTEXT - The February data was worse than expected due mainly to the surprise 21.2 percent fall in semiconductor production from a year ago. For the first two months of 2012, semiconductor output fell 29.7 percent from a year ago. - The year-on-year recovery in industrial production is partly due to the larger number of working days in February 2012 - the result of the Lunar New Year holidays falling in January this year and in February in 2011. - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports surged 30.5 percent in February from a year earlier, helped by a recovery in electronics shipments and a continued strong performance in pharmaceuticals. - Economists polled by Reuters had a consensus forecast of a month-on-month seasonally adjusted expansion of 5.4 percent and year-on-year growth of 14.9 percent. - Output from the electronics cluster fell 6.0 percent in February from a year ago. - Biomedical output rose 38.3 percent in February from a year earlier. For the first two months of this year, biomedical output was 33.8 percent higher. - Electronics accounted for 33.4 percent of manufacturing value-added, with semiconductors accounting for nearly two-thirds. Biomedical, whose biggest component is pharmaceuticals, accounted for 17.7 percent. - Production and export data do not always tally because of differences in the way they are measured. They are also difficult to predict because biomedical output tends to be highly volatile. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)