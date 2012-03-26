SINGAPORE, March 26 Singapore's Economic
Development Board (EDB) released the following industrial
production data for February on Monday (growth in percentage
terms):
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug
** m/m s/adj -1.1 2.3 8.9 -7.4 3.5 -0.3 0.8
y/y 12.1 -9.6 25.2 -2.3 6.6 7.5 14.3
- Excluding Biomedical
** m/m s/adj -0.1 1.3 7.2 -2.3 0.9 -3.7 1.3
y/y 7.1 -16.6 -4.3 -12.6 -12.3 -12.9 -11.2
* January's figures have been revised downwards
** seasonally adjusted
CONTEXT
- The February data was worse than expected due mainly to
the surprise 21.2 percent fall in semiconductor production from
a year ago. For the first two months of 2012, semiconductor
output fell 29.7 percent from a year ago.
- The year-on-year recovery in industrial production is
partly due to the larger number of working days in February 2012
- the result of the Lunar New Year holidays falling in January
this year and in February in 2011.
- Singapore's non-oil domestic exports surged 30.5 percent
in February from a year earlier, helped by a recovery in
electronics shipments and a continued strong performance in
pharmaceuticals.
- Economists polled by Reuters had a consensus forecast of a
month-on-month seasonally adjusted expansion of 5.4 percent and
year-on-year growth of 14.9 percent.
- Output from the electronics cluster fell 6.0 percent in
February from a year ago.
- Biomedical output rose 38.3 percent in February from a
year earlier. For the first two months of this year, biomedical
output was 33.8 percent higher.
- Electronics accounted for 33.4 percent of manufacturing
value-added, with semiconductors accounting for nearly
two-thirds. Biomedical, whose biggest component is
pharmaceuticals, accounted for 17.7 percent.
- Production and export data do not always tally because of
differences in the way they are measured. They are also
difficult to predict because biomedical output tends to be
highly volatile.
