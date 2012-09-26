SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Singapore's Economic
Development Board on Wednesday released the following industrial
production data for August:
(change in percentage terms)
Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb
m/m s/adj -2.3 -8.7* +4.4* +3.0* -4.5 +2.8 -1.1*
y/y -2.2 +2.5* +8.2* +6.8* -1.2 -2.9 +12.2
Excluding Biomedical
Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb
m/m s/adj -2.7 -3.8* -3.2* +0.7* -1.1 +3.3* -0.3*
y/y -5.4 +0.1* -0.9* +2.3 +0.7 -3.1 +7.2
* previous months data have been revised.
CONTEXT
- The fall in August industrial output was due primarily to
electronics, which fell 7.3 percent year-on-year, following
year-on-year declines of 5.3 percent and 5.0 percent in July and
June, respectively.
- Economists had expected industrial production to rise 1.1
percent year-on-year but stay unchanged month-on-month after
seasonal adjustments.
- Singapore's Economic Development Board said the drop in
electronics output from a year earlier was due to "continued
weak export demand". For the first eight months of 2012,
electronics production fell 12 percent from the same period last
year.
- Pharmaceuticals production rose 13.6 percent in August
from a year earlier, while output from the marine and offshore
engineering cluster, which includes oil rigs and tends to be
volatile from month to month, fell 27.2 percent from a year
earlier.
- Economists had said a weak August industrial production
number will raise fears of a second straight quarterly
contraction in July-September that will push Singapore into a
technical recession and increase pressure on the central bank to
ease monetary policy next month.
- Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell by a
more-than-expected 9.1 percent in August from July after
seasonal adjustments as exports to the European Union plunged.
- The Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) had also pointed to a
contraction in manufacturing, staying below the 50-point level
for a second straight month in August.
- Singapore's industrial production is difficult to predict
because pharmaceuticals and oil rigs tend to be highly volatile
from month to month.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)