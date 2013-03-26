SINGAPORE, March 26 Singapore's Economic
Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday released the following
industrial production data for February:
(change in percentage terms)
Feb Jan* Dec* Nov* Oct* Sep* Aug
m/m s/adj -0.7 -9.1 6.9 1.4 0.8 -1.8 -2.5
y/y -16.6 -0.1 1.6 2.8 -5.1 -3.5 -2.8
Excluding Biomedical
Feb Jan* Dec*
m/m s/adj -0.7 -3.6 3.0
y/y -16.2 4.0 -2.4
* revised
CONTEXT
- Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast for
contractions of 10.5 percent year-on-year and 0.5 percent
month-on-month after seasonal adjustments.
- The drop in February industrial production was partly due
to the Lunar New Year holidays that began on Feb. 10 this year.
The holidays started on Jan. 23 last year.
- Singapore's industrial production fell 8.6 percent in
January and February compared with the first two months of 2012.
- Electronics production fell 21.1 percent in February from
a year earlier. For the first two months of 2013, electronics
fell 12.3 percent.
- Pharmaceutical production fell 20.3 percent in February
from a year earlier. For the first two months of 2013,
pharmaceuticals fell 20.8 percent.
- Singapore's non-oil domestic exports plunged
far more than expected in February from a year earlier, hurt by
a sharp drop in pharmaceuticals and oil rigs.
- The city-state's economy will likely grow 2.8 percent this
year, slightly faster than earlier expected, helped by a pick-up
in manufacturing and financial services, according to a central
bank survey.
- The bulk of the growth is likely to come in the second
half of the year, with economists forecasting 0.8 percent
year-on-year growth for the first three months of 2013.
- Although Singapore exports most of what it produces, there
is sometimes a time lag between production and shipment. Export
data is reported in Singapore dollars, while industrial
production data is based on an index that takes into account
volume.
For the full set of data, please click on
www.singstat.gov.sg
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)