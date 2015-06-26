BRIEF-Abeona says ABO-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up
* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102 phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct
SINGAPORE, June 26 (%) May m/m s/adj 2.4 y/y -2.3 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 1.5 y/y -2.1 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 1.1 y/y -2.2 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -10.3 Electronics -0.2 Marine/offshore -5.2 engg Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102 phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct
* Says owner Zhang Haiming plans to add shares in the company for up to 200 million yuan ($28.99 million) within next six months