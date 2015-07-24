SINGAPORE, July 24 Singapore's industrial
production in June shrank 4.4 percent from a year ago, with the
worse-than-expected result driven by a slide in marine and
offshore engineering output and weakness in electronics and
pharmaceuticals production.
(%) JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
m/m s/adj -3.3 2.5 -6.7 2.0 4.7 -4.6
y/y -4.4 -1.7 -8.6 -4.6 -3.2 1.1
REUTERS
FORECASTS
m/m s/adj 2.1
y/y -0.4
Excl.
biomedical
(%)
m/m s/adj -4.6 1.6 -3.0
y/y -5.3 -1.1 -1.5
3m moving avg
(total
manufacturing)
y/y -4.9 -5.0 -5.5
SECTORS (y/y)
Pharmaceuticals -2.5 -10.3 -38.1
Electronics -2.1 2.4 1.9
Marine/offshore -21.7 -1.7 -9.4
engg
* May output revised higher. Figures for other months may also
differ from previously released data due to revisions.
