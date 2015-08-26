BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pYI4Kt) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Singapore's industrial output in July shrank 6.1 percent from a year earlier, weighed down by falls in electronics and pharmaceuticals production as well as weakness in marine and offshore engineering. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing output rose 1.0 percent in July. (%) JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB m/m s/adj 1.0 -2.8 2.7 -6.5 1.7 4.7 y/y -6.1 -4.0 -1.8 -8.8 -5.0 -3.3 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 2.7 y/y -3.3 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 1.2 -4.0 1.8 y/y -4.1 -4.8 -1.3 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -4.0 -4.9 -5.3 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -18.1 -2.4 -10.3 Electronics -5.8 -1.8 1.9 Marine/offshore -10.2 -20.1 -1.7 engg * June output was revised higher. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
CARACAS, May 9 Venezuela's infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent, according to government data, sharp increases reflecting how the country's deep economic crisis has hammered at citizens' health.